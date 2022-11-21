ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A man out of St. George is facing multiple charges after police say he fled from a domestic violence situation, prompting a shelter-in-place and injuring two officers.

The St. George Police Department (SGPD) says that officers were dispatched to a residence on 1732 West on Nov. 19 shortly after 11 p.m. on reports of a family fight. SGPD learned that the suspect in question had a no bail warrant for a protective order violation as well as outstanding domestic violence charges.

During an investigation of the incident, the suspect reportedly attempted to flee from the residence in a vehicle, striking a police patrol vehicle several times before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Numerous agencies responded to aid the pursuit, including a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter.

SGPD reports that amid the search for the suspect, the shelter-in-place protocol was issued for all residents in the area. The search was eventually called off three hours later, and residents were advised to remain vigilant.

The suspect was reportedly located hiding near Westridge Drive and Sunset, and taken into custody following a short pursuit and several taser deployments. SGPD notes that two officers received minor injuries during the incident.

The suspect was reportedly booked into jail “for multiple charges on multiple counts including the warrant, DV assault, DV in the presence of children, criminal mischief, evading, interfering with arrest, assault on police officer and attempting to disarm a police officer.”