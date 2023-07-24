HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — After reports of a fire, crews said they found a fully engulfed shed that was threatening other structures. However, they were able to put it out before any other structures were significantly damaged.

The fire was located at 830 South 1100 West. According to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, the fire was started by burning weeds.

With the increased heat, crews were conscious of putting out the fire as quickly as possible and successfully stopped it from spreading after a lot of damage occurred. No injuries were reported in the fire.

“All units did a great job, especially considering the increased temperatures,” Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue posted on their Facebook page.

In total, 17 firefighters responded to the incident, including units L41, E42, E43, L46, BC41, CPT45, M42, M43, and HR41.

