GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An investigation into a sewer company allegedly dumping human waste illegally in southern Utah led to three arrests, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Company owner Sindi Brown Vetere, 42, and her husband, Weston Frank Vetere, 33, are facing third-degree felony charges for obstruction of justice. Employee James Phillip Torgerson, 61, is facing two third-degree felony charges for obstruction of justice and unlawful discharge of pollutants knowingly.

On July 15, Garfield County dispatch received information from a reporting party that sewer company A-Action‘s truck had possibly been dumping human waste off a dirt road by the Asay River, which sits about four miles south of the town of Hatch, according to court documents.

The reporting party had reportedly placed trail cameras in the area where the waste was being dumped and got pictures of the company truck in the area, according to the probable cause statement.

Dispatch reportedly went to the area and observed several different sites where human waste had been dumped. Dispatch said most of the sites were older, but “there was a smell consistent with raw sewage and what appeared to be dried toilet paper and female hygiene items,” according to court documents.

Deputies said that one of the sites appeared to be a very recent dump, as the ground was still wet.

On Sunday, July 23, the same reporting party told deputies there were vehicles in the area where the dump site was with an excavator, which he reportedly found from his trail camera, according to court documents.

Deputies reportedly responded to the area and located three individuals, identified as Sindi Vetere, the owner of A Action, and her husband, Weston Vetere, as well as James Torgerson, an employee, according to the affidavit.

Torgerson reportedly told deputies he was the one who had dumped the waste in the area, according to court documents. Weston was reportedly operating the excavator and “cleaning up” the area of the dumpsites. Sindi told deputies that when Torgerson had made her aware that it was he who had dumped the human waste in the area, they determined they would all go and clean up the mess he made.

According to the Garfield Sheriff’s Office, none of the parties reported the incident, and they had not received permission from the state, which owns the property where the human waste was dumped, to dig or alter the land, according to court documents.