Severe weather expected for Southern Utah

SOUTHERN, Utah (ABC4)- The rain we hoped for in Southern Utah is arriving, but it may come with a side of severe weather too.

Most of Washington County and part of Iron County is under a marginal (1/5 level) threat of severe weather.

What does this mean though in terms of storms?

Under this threat level we expect to see storms to become strong enough to create one inch hail, produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, and if the atmosphere is just right a possible tornado could form. Fortunately for us, our main threat of the three will just be strong winds and hail.

One other threat that we are facing is the possibility of flash flooding from stronger storms that put down copious amounts of rain. Given the drought conditions the ground will have a difficult time absorbing much of the water.

Areas such as dry washes, slot canyons, burn scars, and urban areas can expect to see the possibility of these flash floods.

