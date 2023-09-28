SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) — Three people are dead, two are critically injured, and four received minor to moderate injuries from several deadly crashes in Southern Utah yesterday, Sept. 27, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials reported three fatal crashes, the first of which occurred in Iron County, the next in Millard County, and the last in Kane County.

Iron County Fatal – 7:45 a.m.

At around 7:45 a.m., a semi-truck driving on the I-15 southbound was reportedly cut off by a car and swerved through the median, across the northbound lanes, and off the shoulder of the road. Officials say the semi-truck came to rest in a field.

When troopers arrived, the 60-year-old driver was conscious and interacting with officials but then passed out for a short amount of time. Medical authorities called a helicopter to the scene and before it arrived, the man had regained his consciousness and was “talking, coherent, and advising his desire to stay with his semi and take care of his cargo,” the press release said.

DPS said the scene was cleared and he was transported to the hospital. Authorities were later informed that the man had died in the hospital at about 11:15 a.m., according to a press release.

There is no additional information on the cause of his death at this time.

Millard County Fatal — 2:40 p.m.

A driver was killed in a crash sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and was later found by a passing motorist at 2:40 p.m.

DPS officials say a man from Canada was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on SR-21 when he reportedly drifted off the right edge of the pavement and overcorrected several times until the vehicle left the road and began to roll. The vehicle reportedly landed in a large culvert that was “not easily visible from the roadway.”

The driver was seriously injured and died on scene, the press release said. Sometime later, a passing motorist saw the vehicle in the culvert and contacted authorities.

Kane County Fatal — 7:20 p.m.

The largest crash yesterday occurred in Kane County and involved two vehicles and a semi-truck. A pickup truck was traveling southbound on SR-89, a two-lane road, when the driver allegedly attempted to pass a semi-truck.

DPS officials say the pickup did not have enough time to pass the semi-truck and collided head-on with an SUV driving northbound. The collision caused the vehicles to move partially into the semi-truck’s path, leading to the semi-truck hitting the vehicles and veering off the road, according to officials.

The driver of the pickup died from his injuries at a local hospital, and the passenger in the pickup was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The front female passenger and a 10-year-old boy from the SUV were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the SUV and the remaining passenger were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the press release said.

The semi-truck had two occupants, one of whom was uninjured and the other who received minor to moderate injuries.

SR-89 was closed in both directions near milepost 74 for about three hours, according to officials.