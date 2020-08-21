Semi-truck fire starts brush fire along I-15 near Toquerville

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters were able to quickly contain a small brush fire in Washington County amid extremely hot and dry conditions Thursday.

Fire officials said the fire sparked along Interstate 15 near Toquerville around 5:45 p.m.

Officials said a semi-truck caught on fire and started a small field fire, but firefighters were able to contain it to 4 to 5 acres.

“Our human-caused fires are almost triple what they normally are. Those causes range from blown tires, dragging chains, exhaust issues to unaccounted campfires,” acting area fire management officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands Ryan Riddle said. “We’re pleading with the public to please help us out.”

So far this season, the state has seen more than 1,000 fire starts, and the majority of them have been human-caused.

The semi-truck had thousands of pounds of meat in it that was strewn about the roadway. Traffic will be down to one lane in the area until at least 11 p.m. while crews clean up the mess.