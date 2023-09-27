LOA, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck hauling double trailers became fully engulfed in flames Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, near Fish Lake outside of Loa in southcentral Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol said the rear trailer of the truck rolled near milepost 45 on State Road 24 and became fully engulfed in flames. The truck was reportedly hauling fuel, which fed the fire.

A semi-truck burning near Loa after a rollover ignited its fuel load (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

The driver of the semi-truck was able to get out of the truck and no injuries have been reported. The truck fire has shut down SR 24 in both directions. UHP said that closure will likely be closed for most of the day on Wednesday.

Once the fire is extinguished, crews will assess the road for damages and conduct repairs as necessary.

Commuters in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes such as SR 25 or SR 72.