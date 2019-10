ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Drivers saw some delays Monday morning after a semi tipped on St. George Blvd.

It happened during the morning commute around 8 a.m.

Eastbound traffic was impacted on St. George Blvd. right by exit 8 due to the wreckage.

Oversized semi truck crash on St. George Blvd over pass at exit 8. Eastbound traffic heavily impacted. Please plan accordingly. Posted by St. George (Utah) Police Department on Monday, October 7, 2019

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

