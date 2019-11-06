Semi accident in Virgin River Gorge blocking northbound traffic

ST. GEORGE (St. George News) — An accident in the construction zone in the Virgin River Gorge has blocked both lanes of Interstate 15 northbound, and authorities are suggesting travelers take an alternate route.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms, the accident occurred at milepost 15.

“We have a commercial vehicle that was pulling a set of triple trailers that lost its third trailer,” he said in a text message.

CLOSED: I-15 northbound is closed at milepost 15 before the Utah state line. This is for a crash. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/yRoRibao5Y — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 6, 2019

Bottoms advised travelers to use an alternate route through the gorge for the next one to two hours. Motorists can use alternative Highway 91, which bypasses the gorge entirely, intersecting with I-15 at Exit 8 in Littlefield, Arizona, to the south and connecting to St. George at the north via Santa Clara and Sunset Boulevard.

