ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – As a major winter storm moves into Utah this week, the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City is sending out a warning to Southern Utahns to secure any outdoor furniture.

The upcoming winter storm will significantly impact southern Utah, specifically with high winds. According to ABC4’s expert weather team, strong winds are expected throughout the state but 30-40 mph winds could have gusts reaching as high as 65 mph in the southern half of the state.

The National Weather Service said residents in Cedar City, St. George, Kanab or “other southern Utah cities” should secure outdoor furniture, trampolines, garbage cans, and decorations, among other outdoor items that could easily blow away.

“High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages,” the National Weather Service said. “Travel could be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers.”

Overnight, many of the High Wind Watches that were in effect for southern Utah were upgraded to High Wind Warnings. The National Weather Service says a watch is when there could be a risk of a hazardous weather condition, but the occurrence, location, or timing is still uncertain. Meanwhile, a warning means that the hazardous weather condition is either happening, imminent, or likely.

High Wind Warnings have been put out for Southwest Utah, including the cities of Beaver, Cedar City, and Milford, and will remain in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Weather services warn of gusty winds and heavy snow beginning after 2 a.m.

Meanwhile, High Wind Watch still remains in effect in lower Washington County and the Zion National Park region, including cities like St. George, Hurricane, Ivins, and Springdale. Strong 30-40 mph winds with gusts up to 65 mph are possible for the area.

Stay up to date with the latest in weather with ABC4’s Weather Team or by visiting the National Weather Service’s website.