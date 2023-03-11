IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — At least four people have been arrested in Iron County after a search for a stolen skid steer led police to find multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and drug paraphernalia on one property, according to the probable cause statements.

Iron County Police began investigating a theft of a stolen skid steer loader after one was located on a nearby property in the Beryl area. While on the property, police say they noticed a Jeep that matched the description of one previously listed as stolen, according to the probable cause statements.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Iron County SWAT team and police deputies searched the property reportedly locating multiple stolen vehicles, including the Jeep and a Dodge Ram, and multiple individuals with drug paraphernalia in trailers, the affidavits said.

Police located and arrested Robert Wilson, 64, Lisa Damarto, 54, Kendra Desoto, 51, and William Scott Johnson, 42. While not all the suspects were arrested for the stolen vehicles, all four were arrested for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and marijuana that Johnson reportedly told police he had given them.

In addition to the drug charges, both Wilson and Johnson are facing felony charges of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm as a restricted person. Police say the suspects both have been convicted of a felony in the past, and thus, are not legally allowed to possess a firearm. Police report finding multiple guns in both trailers.

While Wilson has been arrested in connection to the stolen vehicles on the property after the keys were allegedly found in his trailer, Johnson is facing a theft by receiving stolen property charge after police found him in a stolen trailer.

Desoto and Johnson are also facing a charge of interfering with an arresting officer as they refused to exit the trailer until authorities broke in the window.

The four suspects were booked in the Iron County Jail on Mar. 8.