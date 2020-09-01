Search for individuals lost near Virgin River Gorge ends with discovery of remains

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The remains of a local St. George area man were found in a remote area east of Bloomington Friday. This comes after a multi-day search began after a man and women got separated while hiking and both could not be found.

The woman was found in Mohave County, Arizona the day before and told officers that her and the man had gotten separated in the wilderness.

The remains of 39-year-old, Steven Richens, were then found Friday by Washington County Search and Rescue in one of the drainage areas near the Val Wash seven miles southwest of Bloomington.

