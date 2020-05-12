One person killed in flash floods near Goblin Valley State Park

EMERY COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A multi-agency search is underway after strong storms moved over central and southern Utah Monday.

Emery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an active search and rescue operation in Little Wildhorse Canyon near Goblin Valley State Park after an isolated thunderstorm crossed the San Rafael Swell earlier in the afternoon causing flash flooding in area slot canyons.

Officials said 21 people made it safely out of the canyon and one death is reported.

Three helicopters and search and rescue crews from Grand, Sevier and Wayne counties are involved with the operation along with personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, Utah State Parks. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Highway Patrol.

We’re actively monitoring the situation in slot canyons near Goblin Valley State Park through @UtahDPS. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) May 11, 2020

Vehicles parked at trailheads lead searchers to believe that there are still hikers in the area that are unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for north central Wayne and south central Emery Counties Monday afternoon. NWS said to expect gusty winds, small hail, lightning to impact Goblin Valley State Park and Little Wildhorse Slot Canyon.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.