WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A person reportedly fell on the Red Mountain Trail near Ivins, Utah today, Aug. 21.

The Washington County Search and Rescue Communications Center received a call just before 5:30 p.m. that someone had fallen on the trail, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

“With the rain starting to fall and the wind blowing they did the right thing calling in,” the sheriff’s department stated.

Washington County Search and Rescue, along with Santa Clara — Ivins Fire and Rescue reportedly responded and are working through the rain to bring the individual to safety.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.