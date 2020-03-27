Search and rescue crews in Zion National Park responded to two calls on Thursday

SPRINGDALE, Utah(ABC4 News)- Search and rescue workers responded to two different calls at Zion National Park on Thursday.

The first call came in late Wednesday afternoon from an off-trail route on the Watchman. Officials say a 20-year-old Springdale man injured his ankle. Due to technical issues the man and his two climbing partners spent the night and a rescue team came to get them Thursday morning.

About half an hour after the rescue was complete the team was called again.

This time a 56-year-old Kanab woman reportedly fell on the Canyon Overlook Trail and had a serious injury to her lower leg.

The team rescued her and she was transported by park ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Note: Most of the park facilities and services are closed amidst the coronavirus spread in Utah but outdoor spaces remain accessible to the public as long as proper social distancing guidelines are followed.

