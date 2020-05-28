SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Excessive heat is prompting weather warnings in Southern Utah, and welcoming our hottest days of the year so far along the Wasatch Front as daytime highs make it to the 90s for the first time this year. A ridge of high pressure is building and will strengthen over the region resulting in above-average temperatures.

*UPGRADED* Excessive heat watch upgraded to a WARNING for Thursday & Friday in Washington County. This includes, St. George, Hurricane, Santa Calra, Ivins and Springdale. @ZionNP IS INCLUDED. Dangerous heat out there–stay hydrated, wear sunscreen & find shade @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/HJ2AQIpVAd — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 27, 2020

St. George hit its first triple-digit day Wednesday, with a slew more ahead continuing through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” for Washington County from Thursday morning through Friday at midnight.

Related: With a heatwave coming…keep your pets cool!

This warning does include Zion National Park. When a warning of this nature is issued, it means the heat could potentially contribute to a serious increase of heat-related illnesses.

Related: Here’s what you need to know before visiting Zion National Park during the pandemic.

Temperatures in Utah’s Dixie will soar to 106 by Friday, and in addition to extreme heat during the day, nighttime temperatures will only briefly bottom out in the low 70s offering very little overnight relief.

With the sudden onset of extreme heat, you should limit time outside in direct sunlight. It’s also important to Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

With the heat, we could see some isolated thunderstorms fire off of our mountains. Our best chances in the North for an isolated storm will be Saturday, when southerly winds also kick up. Winds will be a big player in the rise of our temperatures, with southerly winds carrying the heat form the SW United States into Utah under this ridge of high pressure.

Related: So far in 2020, Utah has seen 237 wildfire starts– a number not reached until well into July last year.

Salt Lake City will see several days in the 90s, with heat peaking Saturday with the high forecast to tie a record and reach 97. We usually don’t see our first 95-degree day in Salt lake until June 18th, so this heat is a few weeks ahead of schedule.

Are we close to records in Salt Lake as this heat moves in? We could tie the record Saturday at 97, but days with highs in the mid 90s typically don't happen until June 18th @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/CgjsMa9X38 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) May 27, 2020

St. George will eventually back off of the triple digits as a storm approaches the eastern side of the state Tuesday. Scattered storms could make it to the state Wednesday. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Alana Brophy Alana is an award winning journalist who before joining ABC4 Utah, spent the last five years anchoring, reporting and forecasting in Boise, Idaho.