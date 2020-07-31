Sand reaches 165 degrees at Sand Hollow State Park amid heat wave in southwestern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) – With temperatures possibly reaching 110 degrees in the St. George area this weekend, park officials at Sand Hollow State Park are already seeing huge crowds of boaters and swimmers hoping to escape the heat.

“This has been one of the busiest months on record; in fact, this July will probably be the busiest July we’ve ever had at Sand Hollow State Park,” park manager Jonathan Hunt said.

Amid an excessive heat warning in effect through Saturday night, rangers are urging crowds to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses by staying in the water and hydrating.

Using an infrared thermometer, Hunt said the temperature of the sand reached more than 165 degrees by late Friday afternoon. Parents should ensure kids are wearing shoes when they step out of the car to avoid burning their feet on the asphalt.

After a Saratoga Springs man drowned on Tuesday after crashing his boat late at night in Lake Powell, park officials are asking boaters to stay at least 150 feet apart, avoid driving recklessly, and leave the alcohol at home.

Utah State Parks says 80% of all boating fatalities could have been prevented with a life jacket.