Sand Hollow State Park officials have responded to 50 distressed calls so far this summer

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – First responders are urging visitors at Sand Hollow Reservoir to come better prepared and exercise caution after several more visitors have been injured in ATV and boater accidents this week.

Sand Hollow Reservoir is a top tourist destination in Southern Utah and one of the most popular state parks, and so far this summer, park officials said they’ve responded to more than 50 distressed calls, with more than a dozen coming from visitors in serious danger.

“We want people when they come out here to have a good time, and with so many people, it’s about everyone being safe together,” said Sand Hollow State Park manager Jonathan Hunt.

A man in his mid-70s from California was tubing Tuesday afternoon when the boat came to a stop and the tube continued to move toward the back of the boat. The propeller cut his knee and required many stitches, Hunt said.

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital with serious hand injuries Wednesday evening after he turned too quickly while riding an ATV, causing the vehicle to rollover.

“As the machine tipped, I believe the passenger put his hand out to catch himself and protect himself and [his hand] was pinned underneath the machine,” Hunt said. “It wasn’t pretty.”



Park officials say the majority of the calls have come from first-time, out-of-state visitors who may be inexperienced with the vehicles and the terrain.

In the last month, Hunt said emergency personnel have responded to 7 ATV accidents, and most of them were caused by people turning too quickly or driving too fast. The heat also plays a major role, Hunt said.

“As the sand changes, people turn their tires and instead of coasting, the machine comes to an abrupt stop,” said Hunt.

Recent inclement weather has also been dangerous for boaters, causing them to crash or hit submerged rocks.

Several boaters at Sand Hollow Thursday said they frequently see others putting themselves in danger.

“I never see people wearing life jackets on the boats, and I’ve seen people fall out,” said American Fork resident Joe Bayless.

Park officials said they have 3 rangers patrolling on the water from sunrise to sunset on any given weekend, but visitors said more oversight may be necessary.

