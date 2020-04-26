Sand Hollow State Park filled to capacity Saturday

HURRICAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Hundreds showed up to Sand Hollow State Park Saturday, so many in fact that park officials began turning people away.

According to a post on the state park’s Facebook page, people were turned away around 1 p.m. when boating parking stalls and beach parking spaces were completely full.

State parks were closed to non-county residents for weeks, but last week Governor Herbert announced they are now open to all visitors.

“I encourage Utahns to recreate responsibly. Stay close to home, and practice safe social distancing. Give others at least six-feet of separation on trails, golf courses, fishing docks, overlooks and other areas. Avoid unnecessary risks that may result in hospitalizations. Do not congregate at trailheads and other popular common areas. Stay home if you’re sick, or have symptoms of the coronavirus. Keep parks and recreation areas clean by packing out what you pack in, and respect facility closures like visitor centers, campgrounds and restrooms.” Governor Herbert, April 17

Upon hearing the news, Sand Hollow State Park manager Jonathan Hunt, said, “Come visit the park with the group you’ve been spending the last month with. We don’t want neighborhood groups, church groups, school groups, and we don’t want people having events, weddings, or parties here at the park,” he added.

Park officials say the expect a similar crowd Sunday.

There are 58 cases of COVID-19 in Washington County. The first death of the county was announced Saturday.

