Sand Hollow State Park closes beach areas to camping amid coronavirus concerns

HURRICANE, Utah (ABc4 News) – According to officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the beach at Sand Hollow State Park will be closed to camping due to coronavirus concerns.

They will be closed to camping effective immediately.

The closure announcement comes one day after park officials began turning people away when hundreds showed up Saturday.

According to Sand Hollow State Park officials, people were turned away around 1 p.m. when boating parking stalls and beach parking spaces were completely full.

