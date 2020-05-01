Sand Hollow and Quail Creek state parks reach capacity two weekends in a row

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – For the second weekend in a row, Sand Hollow and Quail Creek state parks in southern Utah reached capacity, according to officials with Utah State Parks, who made the announcement at 3 p.m. Friday.
Visitors planning to come to one of these parks are asked to be flexible with their plans, visit less crowded areas, and practice responsible recreation by doing the following:
- Check park conditions online and individual state park social media accounts. Extensive wait times, closures, and other updates will be posted there.
- Choose to visit a state park during a weekday, or during non-peak hours whenever possible. Visit parks that are close to home.
- Practice safe social distancing. Give others at least six-feet of separation on trails, golf courses, fishing docks, overlooks, and other gathering areas.
- Avoid congregating at trailheads and other common areas, and maintain small group sizes.
- Stay home if you’re sick, or have symptoms of the coronavirus.
- Keep parks and recreation areas clean by packing out what you pack in, and respect facility closures like visitor centers, campgrounds, and restrooms.
- Visitors can also prepay for day use at select state parks at stateparks.utah.gov.