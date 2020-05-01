Sand Hollow and Quail Creek state parks reach capacity two weekends in a row

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – For the second weekend in a row, Sand Hollow and Quail Creek state parks in southern Utah reached capacity, according to officials with Utah State Parks, who made the announcement at 3 p.m. Friday.

Visitors planning to come to one of these parks are asked to be flexible with their plans, visit less crowded areas, and practice responsible recreation by doing the following: