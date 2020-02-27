Salt Lake County man’s body pulled from Sand Hollow reservoir

SAND HOLLOW – Rescuers pulled the body of a man from the waters at Sand Hollow State Park Thursday.

Devan Chavez, spokesperson for the Utah State Parks said rangers and members of the Washington County Search and Rescue team found his body about 15 feet from shore in the “jumping rocks” area of the park.

He was about 13 feet down, Chavez stated.

The man was reported missing on Wednesday. His vehicle was found at the park’s boat ramp early Thursday morning.

The incident is under investigation.

Chavez says jumping off the cliffside is permitted.

The victim’s identity has not been released but he is reportedly from Salt Lake County.

