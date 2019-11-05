Salt Lake City Asst. Police Chief helps save man after fiery collision in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief is being credited with helping to save the life of a motorist involved in a fiery collision in St. George Monday evening.

According to a Tweet by Salt Lake City Police Department, Asst. Chief Doubt stopped traffic, pulled a man from a burning vehicle and saved his life.

Our quick-thinking & always-prepared Asst. Chief Doubt saved the life of a motorist after a wreck on I-15. He stopped traffic, pulled a man from a burning vehicle, and saved his life. #hero #slcpd #saltlakecity #utah @UtahDPS @UTHighwayPatrol #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/AEBBgtlngR — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) November 5, 2019

The collision happened around 5 p.m. on I-15 near milepost 17 where traffic had been backing up due to construction, according to St. George News.

A Volkswagen Passat did not slow down with the traffic ahead of it, telling troopers the glare of the sun was in his eyes.

The driver of the Passat rear-ended a Hybrid Ford Fusion, causing it to roll off the freeway.

The impact caused the Fusion’s hybrid battery to spark and trigger a vehicle fire. Firefighters were able to put out the vehicle fire quickly.

The drivers were both taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the Passat was cited.

