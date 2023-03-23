IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two Iron County schools were placed on a brief lockdown on Thursday morning after an anonymous tip from the SafeUT app alerted law enforcement and school administration of a possible threat.

The two schools, Canyon View High School and Canyon View Middle School, were placed on lockdown around 10:30 a.m. The lockdowns were lifted about an hour and 15 minutes later.

According to the Iron County School District, the SafeUT tip said they had overheard another student making a threat toward Canyon View High School. As a precaution, a level 2 lockdown was placed for the high school, while officials investigated the threat. Canyon View Middle School was placed on a level 1 lockdown as a precaution, due to how close it is to the high school.

A security check was reportedly conducted at the high school and Iron County school district officials say the student who allegedly made the threat is being interviewed.

Iron County School District said all students are safe and the school has returned to normal. An increased police presence will remain at the school for the day, out of an abundance of caution.

“We are appreciative of local law enforcement and the quick actions of school administrators in an effort to keep our students safe,” Iron County School District said in a release. “We also want to thank parents for their cooperation when Lockdown Safety Protocols are initiated. Those protocols help keep students safe and allows law enforcement to focus on their investigation.”

According to the Iron County School District’s website, during a level 1 lockdown, exterior doors are locked and classes resume as normal inside the school. The front door is also guarded by a police officer or administrator and no visitors are allowed.

A level 2 lockdown includes locking interior doors and teachers are instructed not to open the doors for anyone. Classes inside the school can still operate as normal but all staff and students go enter the nearest room and lock the door.