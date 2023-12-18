ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Ruby Franke, the YouTube vlogger out of Southern Utah accused of child abuse entered a plea deal on Monday, Dec. 18.

Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse. She was charged with six counts in early September. The remaining two have been dismissed as part of the plea deal.

A sentencing hearing for Franke has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20. Franke faces up to 15 years in prison for each guilty count for a maximum of 60 years. Franke will remain in state custody until her sentencing.

“We are pleased that Mrs. Franke has accepted responsibility for her criminal actions and that justice is being served to the extent possible in this type of situation,” said a representative of the state. “We are grateful for the law enforcement officers, case workers, children justice center staff and others that have been instrumental in the fair and speedy resolution of this case.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Friday, Winward Law on behalf of Ruby Franke released a statement calling her a devoted mother who is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration.

“During Ruby Franke’s incarceration in Washington County jail over the past few months, she has actively engaged in an introspection that has allowed her to reset her moral compass and understand the full weight of her actions,” the statement read in part. “Demonstrating a sincere dedication to personal growth and rehabilitation, she has actively begun the process by reaching out to members of her family.”

A state prosecutor told ABC4 Franke agreed to testify truthfully against Jodi Hildebrandt, who also has been accused of six counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse. Hildebrandt is scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt were taken into custody in early September after two of Franke’s children were found emaciated in Hildebrandt’s Washington County home. Franke’s 12-year-old son was reportedly able to escape and went to a neighboring home asking for food and water. The neighbor called 911, saying the boy had tape on his ankles and wrists and had “deep lacerations from being tied up with rope.”

This story is being updated.