Rollover crash sends 6-year-old to hospital with critical injuries

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A rollover crash sent a 6-year-old girl to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday.

Troopers said at 5:19 p.m. a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-15 near milepost 125 where it was raining with standing water in spots.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road into the median.

The vehicle rolled over more than once and troopers said the driver, a 26-year-old woman, and the 6-year-old passenger did not have seatbelts on.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Troopers said the 6-year-old was partially ejected and suffered critical injuries. The young girl was unconscious when troopers got to the scene.

Both the woman and child were transported to Beaver Valley Hospital by ambulance, but the child was later flown to the Primary Children Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.

Troopers said the combination of tire conditions, wet roads, and vehicle speed were all contributing factors in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Troopers added that the lack of seat belt and an appropriate child restraint is a major factor for the severity of the child injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

