KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials say traffic is currently being rerouted along State Route 9 due to a rockslide.

The rockslide happened around 2 p.m. on the Mount Carmel Highway.

In a tweet, officials said:

“The Road Crew and Law Enforcement are in the process of closing SR9 in the interest of public safety due to unstable grounds in/around a rockfall zone that occurred within the past 20-30 minutes.”

Park officials say the East entrance will close and the Canyon Junction gate leading to the switchbacks will close.

The park says they will continue monitoring the area for rockfalls for at least the next couple of hours.