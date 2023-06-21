A rockslide on SR-14 near Cedar City. (Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — SR-14 near Cedar City was shut down in both directions after a rock slide threw boulders across both lanes, blocking traffic in both directions early Wednesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said State Road 14 through Cedar Canyon has been closed in both directions near mileposts seven and eight.

Photos of the rockslide show several boulders of various sizes scattered over the highway.

Crews are “monitoring the incident” and working to clear the debris. UHP said there is no estimate on how long the road will be closed.