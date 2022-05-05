WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Retired Washington County Sheriff Cory Pulsipher has passed away, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

Sheriff Cory Pulsipher, former three-term Sheriff with Washington County served more than 35 years of dedicated public service.

In a statement, Washington County Sheriff’s Office said:

“Sheriff Pulsipher leaves a legacy of devotion to his family, his faith, and his community. With more than

35 years of dedicated public service, he will be forever remembered for his tireless commitment to the

people of Washington County. Sheriff Pulsipher guided our agency through both great and difficult

times and did so with poise, dignity, steadfastness, and a friendly smile. Sheriff Pulsipher fostered lasting

relationships with all those he came in contact with. He will truly be missed by all those who had the

privilege of interacting with him.”

Pulsipher leaves behind a wife, children, and grandchildren.