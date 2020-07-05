Retired trooper pulls drowning man out of Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) A retired trooper and military veteran helped save the life of a man found drowning at Sand Hollow State Park on Saturday.

Officials said they responded to the park on a report that a man had been found submerged in shallow water and was unconscious at about 4 p.m.

According to St. George News, Sand Hollow Park Manager Jonathan Hunt said a passerby who saw the man, pulled him from the water and started CPR until medical crews arrived to take over.

“It’s kind of one of those stories you like to hear where a good samaritan was passing by and saw this adult male go under,” Hunt told St. George News. “He was able to pull him out and start CPR. Other people called 911 and medical arrived.”

The retired highway patrolman and military veteran said “I’m glad my training paid off,” as he walked away.

The man who was pulled from the water was showing signs of improvement as he was taken to the hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

