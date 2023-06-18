WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two rescues were conducted at Gunlock Falls on Saturday, June 17, after a man accidentally fell 40 feet into water from a cliff and a woman was injured in a cliff-jumping accident, according to Washington Co. Sheriff Search & Rescue (WCSSAR).

The first rescue involved a man in his 40s who reportedly “fell off a cliff” near the top of the falls, hit the side of the cliff, and fell into the water around 30-40 feet below, a release states.

The man suffered “a pair of possible broken legs and a suspected broken jaw,” according to WCSSAR.

Witnesses were reportedly able to get him out of the water before search and rescue crews arrived. Upon arrival, rescue personnel stabilized the man and carried him up to where a helicopter was located, where he was then loaded and taken to the hospital.

Utah State Parks, Santa Clara — Ivins Fire & Rescue, Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue, Veyo Fire, Gunlock Volunteer Fire, and Life Flight also responded to this incident.

The second rescue involved an 18-year-old woman who was reportedly cliff jumping with her friends in the lower pool at the bottom of the falls.

WCSSAR says she “jumped off a cliff and fell approximately 50 feet before entering the water.” It is reportedly unknown whether the spot where she landed was too shallow, or if she hit one of the “several submerged rocks just under the water in the pool,” the release states.

The woman has a suspected femur fracture as a result of the fall, WCSSAR states.

Search and rescue teams, along with a Utah Highway Patrol STAR 9 helicopter, were able to stabilize the woman at the scene. “Due to the extremely rough terrain, STAR 9 performed a short haul maneuver, picking up the patient and transporting her to the Life Flight helicopter which was waiting nearby.”

The same agencies mentioned in the first rescue also responded to this incident.

“We have been seeing an increase in the number of injuries and drownings at Gunlock Falls the last couple months,” WCSSAR states. The department is urging the public to exercise caution when visiting the falls.

“Do not cliff jump into the water and stay away from fast moving sections of water,” WCSSAR states. “Thanks to all the agencies involved in the rescues today and especially to our amazing volunteers that spent a good portion of their day dropping their plans and responding to rescue others.”

No further information is available at this time.