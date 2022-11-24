SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) — A married couple’s 16-mile hike through the Narrows at the Zion National Park ended tragically on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The U.S. National Park Service said park visitors informed shuttle drivers that they encountered an injured man and unresponsive woman in the Narrows on Wednesday. Members of the Zion National Park Search and Rescue Team responded and found a 33-year-old man on Riverside Walk. They transported him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center.

Other team members found a 31-year-old unresponsive woman near the Virgin River. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene after attempts to administer emergency aid.

The man reported that they became “dangerously cold overnight” and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia as they were making their way down the trail. The couple stopped about a mile and a half from the north end of Riverside Walk, which is a paved trail that leads from the Temple of Sinawava to the Narrows.

The husband continued to search for help into the early hours of Wednesday while the wife remained where she was.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Office of the Medical Examiner and the National Park Service are currently investigating the cause of the woman’s death.