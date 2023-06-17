WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Crews conducted a rescue of a man stuck on a cliff near Red Cliffs Campground recently.

Washington Co. Search & Rescue (WCSSAR) responded to a help a man who was “ledged up” on a cliff near the campground.

Courtesy of Washington Co. Sheriff’s Search & Rescue

Crew members reportedly climbed above the man and set up anchors while other members set up below the man to belay as they descended the cliff.

“One of our team members rappelled to the location of the male and assisted with getting him in a harness,” a release states.

The man was reportedly then safely escorted down the mountain.

It has been an “extremely busy” year, WCSSAR states. The dept. says volunteers with their team are “always willing to respond to help others when needed.”

“Thanks to our team members for all that you do!” the release states.

No further information is available at this time.