CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A report of shots fired in Southern Utah University‘s Gerald R. Sherratt Library caused an evacuation on Saturday, April 9.

“Earlier this evening, SUU Police received an emergency phone call stating shots had been fired in the Gerald R. Sherratt Library,” officials state.

Police reportedly evacuated the library and searched all campus buildings for “anything suspicious or unusual,” officials say.

After investigating the library and campus, authorities said there was no evidence found of a shooting or threat to campus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation.

“We are grateful to SUU PD and local law enforcement agencies for their swift response. Officers took immediate action, followed protocols and ensured campus was safe. The SUU community is encouraged to report any information or questions to SUU Police,” the university states.

No further information is available at this time.