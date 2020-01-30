Remains of Jerry McFalls officially identified

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4 News)- It has been two years since Jerry and Susan McFalls disappeared from their home in Littlefield, Arizona.

Ten months later authorities found and identified the remains of Susan McFalls and Thursday her husband Jerry’s remains were officially identified through DNA analysis.

The two decayed bodies were found buried in a shallow grave near Interstate-fifteen by the Utah-Arizona border.

Their case remains a mystery. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.

Meanwhile, the McFalls family has set up a Facebook and website for updates or to accept tips as well.

