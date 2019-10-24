Registered sex offender arrested in St. George after police find multiple juvenile girls in his car

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 40-year-old man traveling with multiple juvenile girls was arrested after police discovered during a traffic stop he was a registered sex offender out of Nevada and prohibited from being around children.

Court documents state Scott David Mock, a resident of Ivins, is due in court Thursday on one charge of misdemeanor sex offender in the presence of a child.

Documents state Mock was pulled over on October 15 for speeding. During the stop, police were able to identify four other occupants, three 14-year-old girls, and one 12-year-old girl.

A background check for Mock came back with a lifetime sex offender registry notification so the officer contacted Mock’s probation officer in Nevada who informed him Mock was not allowed to be within 1000 feet of anyone under the age of 18.

The parents of the four girls were contacted but documents state none of them could come pick up their children so they were sent home with a friend who was 18.

Arresting documents do not indicate why Mock was with the girls in the first place.

What others are clicking on: