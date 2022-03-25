VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Red Fleet State Park will be closing most of its park for the 2022 season due to extensive construction and renovation.

Construction is expected to begin June 2022 and will reopen to the public in the 2023 season.

“Red Fleet State Park, like most of Utah’s state parks, is becoming increasingly popular,” Park Manager Amanda White said. “To help meet this demand and increase the visitor experience, it’s important that we improve and expand the park amenities. We’re really looking forward to seeing the result: a new and improved Red Fleet State Park.”

Some of the new redesigns include new campgrounds, beach access, day-use picnic areas, additional parking and more.

The park will be sharing updates on the construction and any changes on their webpage and social media accounts.

Access to the hiking trail leading to the Dinosaur Trackway will remain open.