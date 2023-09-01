IVINS, Utah (ABC4) — Moisture has made its way back into Utah. Southwest Utah was hammered by severe thunderstorms, bringing heavy rain and lightning strikes in and around St. George.

In the last 24 hours, Ivins was hit particularly hard by the rain. The city just northwest of St. George collected over two inches of rain overnight, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The I-15 corridor continued to be the area impacted the most as the storm continued its journey into the northern part of Utah. St. George reported receiving 1.39 inches of rain while Price City Hills recorded about an inch-and-a-half. Further north, Leeds, just northwest of Hurricane, received about 1.3 inches of water.

The heavy rainfall sparked concerns of flash flooding across southern Utah. As rain continues to fall, the National Weather Service is advising southern Utahns to exercise caution with a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Saturday evening.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, recently burned areas, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” said NWS. “A monsoon moisture surge will continue to push into Utah today and linger through the holiday weekend.”

The National Weather Service said there is potential for more heavy rainfall as the storm system stalls across the Great Basin, providing an “opportunity for multiple rounds” of heavy rains.

Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Zions National Park area, including Springdale. That Warning has since expired, however, parkgoers and local residents should still exercise caution.

Meanwhile, the storm carrying the southern Utah rain is expected to arrive in the Wasatch Front this afternoon with the Salt Lake City area expecting about 1.4 inches of rain and thunder throughout the day.