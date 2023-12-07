ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Washington County Attorney’s Office has requested waiver hearings for Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt.

Eric Clarke, the Deputy Washington County Attorney, filed court documents today, Dec. 7, asking for a waiver hearing for Ruby Franke on Dec. 18 and Jodi Hildebrandt on Dec. 27.

A waiver hearing is conducted to see if a preliminary trial can be forgone, and the parties will go to a trial phase.

Franke and business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were each charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse following the discovery of two of Franke’s children in conditions of neglect and abuse on Wednesday, August 30.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police arrested the two women after Franke’s son escaped through a window of a house owned by Hildebrandt and fled to a neighboring home looking for food and water. Later, Franke’s 10-year-old daughter was found malnourished in Hildebrandt’s house.

ABC4 has reached out to all attorneys involved for comment on the waiver hearing request and will update this story as we receive more information.