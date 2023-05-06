HATCH, Utah (ABC4) — A propane explosion in a Southern Utah saloon and steakhouse injured one employee and caused “extensive damage” on Saturday, May 6, according to the establishment.

There was a propane explosion in the Outlaw Saloon and Steakhouse, located between Bryce and Zion National Parks, according to the saloon. The explosion took place before the saloon opened for the day at 5 p.m. preventing injury to the public.

One employee received minor injuries and the saloon was extensively damaged causing it to close for the time being, the saloon reported. At this time, the saloon does not know when it will be able to reopen.

First responders from Garfield County Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Department responded to the explosion.

“The support we have received from the community is greatly appreciated and we will work to reopen as quickly and safely as possible,” the Outlaw Saloon said.

It is not known at this time the cause of the explosion as details are limited.