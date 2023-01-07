ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A professional MMA fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on two separate occasions, one of which involved the fighter punching the woman in the back of her head, which caused her to have a seizure when talking to police.

Cain Castillo, 36, was charged in Washington County’s Fifth District Court with aggravated assault — domestic violence (second-degree felony) and robbery (second-degree felony).

The first incident occurred on March 24, 2022, when St. George Police responded to a fight involving Castillo and the victim.

Upon arrival, police saw the victim “disoriented with scraps on her knees,” which she said was due to being pushed by Castillo. She also told police that Castillo had punched her in the back of her head.

Police say she was eventually taken to the hospital to be evaluated, however, when talking to law enforcement, the woman fainted and had a seizure. Witnesses reportedly corroborated her claims of being punched in the back of her head.

The woman told police that she had been in an argument with Castillo when she left to get her purse, and Castillo followed her. A probable cause affidavit states that while she was retrieving her purse from a vehicle, Castillo shoved her. She then walked away, the affidavit states, when Castillo punched her in the back of her head.

The affidavit states that Castillo also took her phone away from her during the fight.

Later on, officers learned that the suspect, who was identified as Cain Carrizosa at the time, was using this name as an alias. St. George Police say they attempted to locate his real name, but were unsuccessful in doing so.

On Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to another fight involving Castillo, and were able to connect Carrizosa as being his alias.

Castillo was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on the charges previously stated. While being taken to the jail, police say Castillo told an officer that once he is released, he is leaving the area and never coming back.

Castillo has ties to Las Vegas, where he is reportedly a professional MMA fighter.