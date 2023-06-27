WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of her then 8-year-old son on June 22, but prosecutors are not going to recommend prison time due in part to “the victim’s wishes,” according to court documents.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested in 2021 after police say she attempted to suffocate her son with a pillow in a St. George motel before reportedly stabbing him in the neck with scissors later that day.

The boy was reportedly told to go back inside his motel room twice after telling motel employees his mom was trying to kill him. Police say an employee called the police after the second time, then entered the room to find the boy laying on the bed with blood throughout the room. The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for his wounds.

When police asked the mother why she did it, officers report the woman stated at different times that it was for “Satan” or “Mother Mary” and that she “had to” do it.

On June 22, 2023, the mother agreed to a plea deal where she would plead guilty if prosecutors would drop the child abuse and protective order violation charges and agree not to recommend prison time.

The plea deal stated that they would recommend she serve only one year in jail for many reasons, the first being “the victim’s wishes.” Other reasons were the victim’s current secure environment, the mother’s lack of criminal history, her mental health issues, and the State’s belief based on their research into her background that this was an “anomalous” incident due to an acute mental health crisis.

The document also mentions the defendant’s good behavior while incarcerated and the nearly two-year pretrial incarceration.

While the sentencing has not yet occurred, attorneys are recommending 48 months of probation in addition to one year of jail time with the stipulation that she completes her treatments and that she has no unsupervised contact with the victim.

The sentencing will take place on Aug. 3 in St. George.