WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking information on a pregnant doe deer that was illegally killed in Washington County in February.

DWR conservation officers reportedly found a dead deer near Cottonwood Road in Washington County on Feb. 21. Further investigation revealed that the deer was pregnant, and it had been shot and killed. Unfortunately, officials say the fawn did not survive.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from those who might otherwise legally enjoy these animals,” said DWR Conservation Officer Jordan Ence.

In 2022, a total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, which is valued over $609,561. The animals killed include:

179 deer

134 elk

Five moose

One mountain goat

One bear

14 cougars

782 fish

Anyone with information about this specific case should reach out to Officer Ence directly at 435-669-5461. Individuals who have information about other wildlife-related crimes should reach out to DWR through one of the following ways: