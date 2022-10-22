BLOOMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage is affecting Bloomington and the Bloomington Hills area Saturday morning, according to the St. George Police Department.

Police say traffic signals and street lights are affected, and to treat intersections where traffic signals are out as four-way stops.

Police are asking the public to refrain from calling 911 to report the outage as city utilities are aware and addressing the problem.

The public is advised to exercise caution and drive safely at this time.

No further information is currently available.