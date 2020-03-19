Postponed: 2020 IRONMAN North American Championship St. George triathlon, officials say

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – The 2020 Ironman North American Championship St. George triathlon, the first full triathlon in Southern Utah in recent years slated for early May, has officially been postponed.

Based on a mandate from the Utah Department of Health ahead of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, event officials announced Thursday the St. George triathlon, originally scheduled for May 2, has been rescheduled for September 19, 2020.

Director of the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office Kevin Lewis told ABC4 News there remains huge interest in the event, which is anticipated to bring anywhere from $8 to $10 million to the local economy.

“Like most people, we are disappointed in the impacts the COVID 19 situation is creating, but we are taking proactive steps to ensure the long-term viability of our area,” Lewis said. “This area has always been resilient and I think it has a lot to do with the optimism and purpose of our people and communities.”

“Historically we are a people who unite in the face of adversity. There is a conquering spirit here, and a distinct beauty in our people and our landscapes. We’ve overcome before and standing together we will overcome again,” the director added.

All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN North American Championship St. George triathlon will be receiving an email with further information, according to officials. If athletes have additional questions or do not receive the email with further information, officials ask them to contact stgeorge@ironman.com.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” Ironman communications directors announced in a press release.

Athletes are anticipated to be able to qualify for the Ironman World Championships, held annually in Hawaii, during the Ironman 2020 North American Championship St. George triathlon.

Washington County is expected to host the Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship in May of 2021 as well as the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in September of 2021.

The St. George event joins several other triathlon events throughout North America that have also been postponed or cancelled altogether. The Memorial Hermann IRONMAN 70.3 Texas triathlon which is now scheduled to take place on November 22, 2020, and the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside triathlon in California is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

For a full list of officials IRONMAN updates, head to https://www.ironman.com/updates.

