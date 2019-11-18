Popular Zion National Park trail to remain closed after rockfall

SPRINGDALE, UT – The Angels Landing Trail in Zion National Park will remain closed until at least Friday, November 22, after a rockfall.

Park officials said in a press release that Zion’s Trail Crew will be breaking up and removing several rocks to make the trail passable once again.

The rocks apparently landed on the section of the Angels Landing Trail with chains needed to climb.

Narrow portions of Angels Landing Trail require chains to traverse.

One of the rocks, about the size of a refrigerator, obstructed a narrow part of the trail, according to park officials.

The National Park Service said it will keep working to clear the trail and hope to reopen it by Friday, November 22.