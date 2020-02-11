Police: Woman steals $80K from storage unit to bail boyfriend out of jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The girlfriend of an inmate at the Washington County Jail stole $80,000 from a storage unit to help bail him out of jail just to be re-arrested the same day he was released, police report.

According to arresting documents, Caitlin Watson and Matthew Anastacio were stopped by police stopped in the area of 5600 West State St. for a lane travel violation.

The deputy stated that due to the occupants’ suspicious behavior, he used his K9 who indicated drugs might be in the car. A search was conducted based on probable cause and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found, along with small amounts of marijuana and heroin residue.

The deputy also located two large sets of bolt cutters, two large master locks that had been cut, two large hard plastic cases in the back seat and four rifles in the trunk. The first case contained several glass vials of what is believed to be horse and bull steroids, a plastic baggie of marijuana. and a handgun, documents state.

In the second case, police discovered a “very large amount of silver/gold coins and sports cards,” according to documents.

During an interview with police, Watson said she had posted $80,000 bail for Anastacio just prior to being pulled over, documents state.

Watson told police she got the cash after Anastacio called her from jail and gave her directions to a storage unit belonging to a family friend located at 700 South Bluff St. in St George. Anasactio told her to go and cut the lock off of the unit and take everything inside, including $80,000 to $100,000 in cash, according to documents.

Documents state Anastacio could not tell her which unit number belonged to the friend, so she was given the unit number and gate code by the front desk employee. She then cut the lock off from the unit and took the contents inside.

When interviewed by police, Anastacio first told them he didn’t know the woman and she was just giving him a ride from the jail but when confronted with her version, he stated they were dating and she had just posted his bail, documents state.

Anastacio said his friend from jail told him to go get the money from his storage unit and use it to bail himself out and told him to take everything “so the feds wouldn’t seize it.” But when police talked to the friend in jail, he said he never gave any permission for anyone to take his belongings from the storage unit, according to documents.

The stolen items were recovered and the cash was refunded back into evidence of possession of stolen property where the victim can reclaim his property.

Anastacio and Watson were both booked into the Washington County Jail.

Anastacio faces six new third-degree felony counts of criminal conspiracy, one count misdemeanor criminal conspiracy, as well as misdemeanor charges of manufacture/possess burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watson was charged Tuesday with six second-degree felony counts of theft, third-degree felony counts of burglary and possession of a firearm by a restricted person and misdemeanor counts of drug possession, possession of burglary tools and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

A background check on Anastacio shows he has prior arrests for misdemeanor criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, and drug possession and felony arrests for theft, burglary, possession of a forgery device, producing false identification, identity fraud, drug possession, and giving false identity to police.

A background check on Watson shows previous arrests for theft, drug possession, obstruction of justice.

