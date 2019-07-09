Police: Two juveniles in custody after running away from treatment center, burglarizing a neighborhood

BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two teenage boys are in custody after they ran away from a treatment center and burglarized several homes, deputies said.

The two teenagers ran away from the Monuments Treatment Facility on Dry Lakes Road near Brian Head on Monday, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Head Marshal’s Office, a K-9 Unit from the Division of Wildlife Resources and Iron County Search and Rescue along with three of their scent dogs responded.

The search was called off at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday when deputies said dogs got tired and tracks were difficult to see in the grass and brush.

At 12 p.m. on Tuesday, a homeowner in Brian Head returned home to find items missing from her home.l

The woman contacted Brian Head Marshal’s Office which prompted a search of the area. During the search, deputies said they found multiple homes were burglarized. Evidence collected suggested the two missing teenagers had been involved.

Deputies said SUU aviation was later called to assist in the search with a helicopter.

At 5 p.m. investigators said they received a tip that two male teenagers were in Parowan Canyon on SR-143. The K-9 and his handler reportedly picked up a scent that led them to the two teenagers who were found hiding in the brush along the highway.

The boys turned themselves in to a deputy who was patrolling the area. The two boys were taken into custody pending charges.

What others are reading: