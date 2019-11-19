Police: St. George SWAT responds after man assaults his 93-year-old grandmother

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – St. George SWAT and crisis intervention teams rushed to a home Friday afternoon after a 93-year-old woman reported to police that her grandson assaulted her.

Cody Calegory, 45, knocked his grandmother to the ground and choked her around her neck at her home on the 1200 block of Hagen Circle, according to police. The victim was able to escape and crawl to a neighbor’s home to dial 911.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told ABC4 News SWAT teams received the call at approximately 1:45 p.m. and responded within minutes. Calegory had fled across the street to a neighbor’s home and barricaded himself inside. Atkin said the suspect was having a mental health episode and was possibly off his medications. Officers said they’ve dealt with Calegory before, which they say helped them understand how to interact with him in a safe way.

“That helped in this situation,” Atkin said. “We were able to slow things down and get a negotiation team on the scene. They were able to make contact with him, and they were on the phone with him for two and a half hours.”







Photos Courtesy of St. George News

Eventually, without the need for SWAT, the suspect surrendered and was arrested without anyone being injured, authorities said. Calegory was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated abuse of an elderly adult, and criminal mischief. Since his arrest, St. George police said each officer has been informed about certain ways to speak to him given his mental health issues.

“If we happen to have to deal with him again, we as officers know how to talk to him and what’s going to work with him,” Atkin added.

Court records show Calegory has had three previous standoffs with police, all of which reportedly involved mental illness. In 2006, police tasered him after he claimed he was God inside the visitors center of the St. George temple. Two months later, police tasered him again after he allegedly walked naked near the temple. St. George SWAT also responded to a hotel room in March of 2014, where Calegory allegedly damaged items.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: