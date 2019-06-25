Police: St. George man broke into ex-wife’s home, stabbed man more than 20 times

WASHINGTON CITY (ABC4 News) – A St. George man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly breaking into his ex-wife’s home in Washington City and stabbing a man more than 20 times.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the 400 West Block of Harvest Lane. Officers found Jason Reveal, 45, at the front door with blood on his hands while holding a pocket knife, according to a police affidavit filed in 5th District Court.

Reveal broke into his ex-wife’s home, breaking the front door frame and forcing his way into the master bedroom, where the victim was still in bed. The suspect then stabbed the man with a pocket knife more than 20 times in the arm, leg, and torso, according to the affidavit.

Two of the suspect’s children were sleeping at the home at the time, and one of them “hid in the closet out of fear” as they heard “what was occurring in the master bedroom,” police wrote.

“Jason observed Victim 1’s vehicle at the residence and became extremely angry. He stated that he does not want Victim 1 around his children,” officers wrote in the affidavit.

Reveal faces several additional charges, including 2 counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, criminal mischief, and aggravated burglary.

“After Jason was detained he asked for officers to kill him and the officers told him they were not going to kill him. Jason asked why and stated that he had killed him, referring to the male victim (victim 1) inside the residence,” officers wrote in the affidavit.

Longtime resident and neighbor Minon Smith said she’s in shock, describing the neighborhood as generally very safe and quiet.

“I can’t imagine what was going through this guy’s head,” Smith said. “That just sickens me.”

Reveal was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility and held without bail.

The man who was stabbed is out of surgery as of Sunday evening and remains in the intensive care unit at Dixie Regional Medical Center, according to police.

